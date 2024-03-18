Vikramaditya Kulkarni emerges chess champ

Vikramaditya earned Rs 50,000 in prize money while Prakash, despite a valiant effort, finished in fifth place, earning a prize of Rs 15,000. Amaya Roy, 9, was celebrated as the tournament’s best female player

In the title match that pitted youthful vigour against seasoned expertise, IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, 42, triumphed over Guru Prakash, 16, in the final leg for his second successive title in the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money 360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess Series.

Vikramaditya earned Rs 50,000 in prize money while Prakash, despite a valiant effort, finished in fifth place, earning a prize of Rs 15,000. Amaya Roy, 9, was celebrated as the tournament’s best female player.