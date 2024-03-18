Breaking News
Vikramaditya Kulkarni emerges chess champ
Vikramaditya Kulkarni emerges chess champ

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Vikramaditya earned Rs 50,000 in prize money while Prakash, despite a valiant effort, finished in fifth place, earning a prize of Rs 15,000. Amaya Roy, 9, was celebrated as the tournament’s best female player

Vikramaditya Kulkarni emerges chess champ

Representational image. Pic/iStock

In the title match that pitted youthful vigour against seasoned expertise, IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, 42, triumphed over Guru Prakash, 16,  in the final leg for his second successive title in the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money 360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess Series.


Vikramaditya earned Rs 50,000 in prize money while Prakash, despite a valiant effort, finished in fifth place, earning a prize of Rs 15,000. Amaya Roy, 9, was celebrated as the tournament’s best female player.


