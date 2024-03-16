Closely behind the leaders are eight players, all with a score of 3.5. This group includes Vikramaditya, Arvind Iyer, Yohan Boriha, Sanjeev Mishra, Yash Kapadi and Ishan Roy

Mihir Shah

Listen to this article Mihir Shah holds IM Vikramaditya to a draw x 00:00

International Master and former National ‘B’ champion Vikramaditya Kulkarni was held to a draw by an impressive Mihir Shah (ELO 1764) in Round 4 of the R2.5 lakh 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series 4 organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Thursday. Similar upsets unfolded on boards 2 and 4, where Arvind Iyer and Yohan Boricha were both held to draws by Yash Kapadi and Ishan Roy respectively.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk replaces injured Lungi Ngidi in DC

ADVERTISEMENT

The string of draws was finally broken by Guru Prakash and Arnav Koli, both of whom secured victories over their respective opponents, propelling them to the top of the standings with a perfect score.

Closely behind the leaders are eight players, all with a score of 3.5. This group includes Vikramaditya, Arvind Iyer, Yohan Boriha, Sanjeev Mishra, Yash Kapadi and

Ishan Roy.