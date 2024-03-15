Breaking News
IPL 2024: Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk replaces injured Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals

Updated on: 16 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Ngidi, who has been battling an ankle niggle from India’s tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024, has played 14 IPL matches and has taken 25 wickets

Lungi Ngidi and Jake Fraser-McGurk

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury.


The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi. McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.


Ngidi, who has been battling an ankle niggle from India’s tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024, has played 14 IPL matches and has taken 25 wickets.

