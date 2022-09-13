Harsh ’tricks as Bosco thrash JV Parekh 5-0

Parekh International defended well and restricted the attacking Bosco players from scoring more than just one goal in the first 20 minutes

Don Bosco’s Harsh Kadam at St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Substitute Harsh Kadam, 14, notched up a fine hat-trick in Don Bosco’s (Matunga) 5-0 win over SVKM JV Parekh International (Vile Parle) in a pre-quarter-final match of the boys’ U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, on Monday.

Prithiv Padwal provided Don Bosco with a perfect start, scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute. Parekh International defended well and restricted the attacking Bosco players from scoring more than just one goal in the first 20 minutes. However, after Harsh replaced Dev Dewoolkar in the second half, he made his presence felt, scoring three goals to knock the fight out of the Vile Parle lads. Arya Kamble netted the fifth goal for the Matunga boys.

Later, in another Last-16 match, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) produced a determined fighting show to get the better of St Peter’s (Mazgaon) 2-1. Striker Jahaan Sheth struck both goals (10th and 25th minutes) to seal Cathedral’s win, while Farzan Ansari scored the lone goal for St Peter’s in the 13th minute.

In a boys’ U-16 Div-IV encounter, St Aloysius HS (Bandra) proved too strong for MET Rishikul Vidyalaya (Bandra), with a thumping 10-0 win. Mithil Rambade and Kasim Ansari scored two goals each, while Awaab Shaikh, Zion Swami, Aman Shaikh, Ayush Vaish, Rishabh Vaish, and Jeet Parmar scored one apiece to round-off the tally.

Other results

Boys’ U-16 Div-IV: Ryan International ICSE, Malad 7 (Keanan Bhobe 4, Shantanu Pathak, Karan Shah and Khushav Rana) beat Kudilal Govindram School, Malad 0; Rustomjee Cambridge International, Dahisar 5 (Atharv Swar 3, Meer Patel, Krishiv Dhakaan) beat Gyan Kendra Secondary, Andheri 0; Holy Cross HS, Kurla 4 (Yashraj Zunxarrao, Shaunak Gawade, Muaaz Shaikh, Mohin Manu) beat Swami Vivekanand International ICSE 1 (Saumitra Borkar)

