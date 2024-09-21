Harwood Football League begins at Cooperage today

In the past, the famed HFL witnessed the participation of several Indian stalwarts like Olympians Neville D’Souza, SS Narayan, Sanjeeva Utchil and Derrick De Souza to name a few

Mumbai’s eight top-tier teams—Bank of Baroda, Indian Cultural League, Mumbai Customs, MH Oranje FC, Millat FC, Kalina Rangers, Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Hope United FC will compete in the Harwood Football League (HFL), one of the oldest championships initiated in 1902.

The HFL is being revived after a gap of three years by Nadim Menon, an ardent football and cricket enthusiast, in collaboration with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA). Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals on October 2. The final will be played on October 5. The league that begins on Saturday, September 21, will be played at the Cooperage under floodlights.

In the past, the famed HFL witnessed the participation of several Indian stalwarts like Olympians Neville D’Souza, SS Narayan, Sanjeeva Utchil and Derrick De Souza to name a few.