'Important for Indian players to play friendly ties in Asia': Garcia

Spain and Liverpool legend Luis Garcia believes that Indian football can touch global heights if the players are given exposure to different leagues abroad and nourish young talents and coaches methodically.

Garcia, who was part of the ISL title-winning Atletico de Kolkata side in 2014, said giving the Indian footballers a chance to appear in foreign leagues will expand their knowledge bandwidth.

“It is very important because you compete against a different style of football [abroad]. If you have to wait for the last stages of a tournament to compete against them, then it is only going to be one or two games, and they need to compete more often. I think it’s important that the Indian [national] team travel away during the year, and try to have friendly games in Asia and around. The scoreline doesn’t matter as it is about having the feeling of facing a different kind of football,” Garcia, who appeared in 77 matches for Liverpool between 2004 and 2007 Premier League seasons, told PTI here on Saturday.

“I know there are a lot of complications in between. You have to pick up where you left it [post Covid days], and it’s not easy, but it is the only way [to grow],” said Garcia, who also played 25 games for Barcelona and 49 for Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, as their winger.

