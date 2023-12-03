Ronaldo walks off to ‘Messi, Messi’ chants as team lose 0-3

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may have finished on the losing team—Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice after fellow Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened Al-Hilal—but Ronaldo still remains the focus of attention in Saudi Arabian football

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the field with the gleeful chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” ringing in his ears from delighted Al-Hilal fans who had just watched their Saudi Pro League team beat the Portugal superstar’s Al-Nassr 3-0 in the Riyadh Derby on Friday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may have finished on the losing team—Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice after fellow Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened Al-Hilal—but Ronaldo still remains the focus of attention in Saudi Arabian football.

When Ronaldo warmed up, there were cheers from the several thousand away fans, many of whom had No. 7 on their backs, and jeers from the masses of home supporters. But even in those hostile sections, parents pointed out the football great to sons and daughters.

