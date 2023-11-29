Breaking News
Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty call

Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty call

29 November,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AFP

After consulting VAR, the referee was sent to the pitch-side monitor and reversed his decision in the Group E clash in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo convinced the referee to change his mind after awarding him a penalty in Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League 0-0 draw with Iran’s Persepolis. 


The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid great appeared to have been brought down by Soroush Rafiei inside the box and Chinese referee Ma Ning pointed to the spot. Ronaldo leapt to his feet and approached the referee, wagging his finger, shaking his head and telling him there had been no foul. 


After consulting VAR, the referee was sent to the pitch-side monitor and reversed his decision in the Group E clash in Riyadh. 


Also Read: ‘Stay calm in your head’

The Saudi Pro League side had to play most of the match with 10 men after Ali Lajami was given a straight red card for a shin-raking challenge in the 17th minute. They also lost Ronaldo to a neck injury with 13 minutes remaining, caused by Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand landing on the Portuguese star when claiming a high ball. 

But the 2018 and 2020 Champions League runners-up from Iran were unable to capitalise, the point proving enough for Al Nassr to seal their place in the knockout stages as group winners.

