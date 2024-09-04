India held to goalless draw by Mauritius

India enjoyed possession early on even as the tourists started the game on a lively note at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Manolo Marquez. Pic/AFP

Manolo Marquez’s stint as Indian football team’s head coach began with a goalless draw against lower-ranked Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener here on Tuesday.

India enjoyed possession early on even as the tourists started the game on a lively note at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. The failure to make the third round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers still fresh in memory, which led to the unceremonious exit of former coach Igor Stimac, India, placed as many as 55 spots above 174th-ranked Mauritius, failed to find the back of the net.

