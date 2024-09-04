India held to goalless draw by Mauritius

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Top

India enjoyed possession early on even as the tourists started the game on a lively note at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Manolo Marquez. Pic/AFP

Manolo Marquez’s stint as Indian football team’s head coach began with a goalless draw against lower-ranked Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener here on Tuesday.


Also Read: India football coach Marquez: Players lack strong mentality



India enjoyed possession early on even as the tourists started the game on a lively note at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. The failure to make the third round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers still fresh in memory, which led to the unceremonious exit of former coach Igor Stimac, India, placed as many as 55 spots above 174th-ranked Mauritius, failed to find the back of the net.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

