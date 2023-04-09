Breaking News
India rout hosts again; enter Round Two

Updated on: 09 April,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
PTI |

Having defeated the hosts 5-0 in their first match earlier this week, India exerted their dominance over the Kyrgyz Republic once again, with Sandhiya Ranganathan netting a brace, and Anju Tamang and substitute Renu scoring a goal each on Friday

India women’s team celebrate after scoring a goal against hosts Kyrgyz Republic at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Friday. Pic/AIFF.com


The Indian women’s team registered their second successive win, defeating hosts Kyrgyz Republic 4-0 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium to seal qualification for Round 2 of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.


Having defeated the hosts 5-0 in their first match earlier this week, India exerted their dominance over the Kyrgyz Republic once again, with Sandhiya Ranganathan netting a brace, and Anju Tamang and substitute Renu scoring a goal each on Friday.



