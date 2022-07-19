Inter-school football: Campion enter DSO U-17 semis after 2-1 win over Scottish

In the sudden death, Campion custodian Kabir Bhatia punched away an attempt by Scottish’s Deeptash Khandalwal, following which Ayaan Mehta fired low to Scottish goalkeeper Khush Gathani’s right to trigger celebrations in the Campion camp

Policemen at the Police Ground in Naigaon, Dadar (East), watch Campion goalkeeper Kabir Bhatia save a Bombay Scottish penalty during an inter-school football match yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Campion School (Colaba) survived anxious moments before coming out victorious against Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-1 via tie-breaker in a boys’ U-17 quarter-final of the District Sports Office (DSO) Mumbai City inter-school football tournament at the Mumbai Police Ground, Naigaon, on Monday.

After the match ended goalless and the ensuing tie-breaker finished one-all, Scottish failed to score in the sudden death, while Campion successfully converted to seal the win. Campion’s Iryaveer Chawla and Arhaan Bhat of Scottish were the only players who managed to score from the spot in the tie-breaker.

In the sudden death, Campion custodian Kabir Bhatia punched away an attempt by Scottish’s Deeptash Khandalwal, following which Ayaan Mehta fired low to Scottish goalkeeper Khush Gathani’s right to trigger celebrations in the Campion camp.

Later, St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) scored in the first minute through Kahan Goregaonkar to beat St Paul’s (Dadar) 1-0 in the second quarterfinal and set up a semi-final meeting with Campion.

In the day’s third quarter-final, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) defeated St Mary’s SSC (Mazagon) 2-0 with Ziev Chheda and Paarsh Bafna scoring a goal each.

In the final match of the day, defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) blanked Navy Children School (Colaba) 3-0. Christiano Fernandes netted a brace for the Bosco boys while Yohaan Panjvani added the third goal to complete the rout and confirm their semi-final clash with Cathedral. Both semi-finals will be played on Thursday, July 21.

With inputs from Shaun Suvarna