Intercontinental Cup 2023: India, Lebanon in 0-0 stalemate

Sunil Chhetri. Pic/AFP

India missed the chances that came their way to settle for a goalless draw with Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament here on Thursday.

Continuing with his policy of making wholesome changes to his starting XI, head coach Igor Stimac benched a number of seniors including striker Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Defender Sandesh Jhingan wore the captain’s armband.

The result however, did not matter as both teams have already qualified for the final of the four-nation tournament. Mongolia and Vanuatu were the two other teams.

India had previously beaten Mongolia 2-0 and Vanuatu 1-0. Lebanon had beaten Vanuatu 3-1 before playing out a goalless draw against Mongolia.

