Intercontinental Cup 2023: India, Lebanon in 0-0 stalemate

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

Sunil Chhetri. Pic/AFP

India missed the chances that came their way to settle for a goalless draw with Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament here on Thursday.


Continuing with his policy of making wholesome changes to his starting XI, head coach Igor Stimac benched a number of seniors including striker Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Defender Sandesh Jhingan wore the captain’s armband.


The result however, did not matter as both teams have already qualified for the final of the four-nation tournament. Mongolia and Vanuatu were the two other teams.


India had previously beaten Mongolia 2-0 and Vanuatu 1-0. Lebanon had beaten Vanuatu 3-1 before playing out a goalless draw against Mongolia.

Also Read: Intercontinental Cup 2023: Skipper Chhetri’s late strike helps India beat Vanuatu

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

