Iran don’t sing national anthem

The Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced as their anthem rang out around the Khalifa Stadium in Doha

Iran's Portuguese coach #00 Carlos Queiroz (3rdL) applauds as he leaves the pitch with the players after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. Pic/AFP

Iran’s players did not sing their national anthem before their first game of the World Cup against England on Monday, in apparent support for anti-government protesters in their homeland.

