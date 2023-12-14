ISL 2023: Punjab Football Club back at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to face Kerala Blasters

In the previous game, Punjab Football Club had drawn the match against Hyderabad FC. So far, the PFC has not secured their first win in the tournament and will look to claim the win against Kerala Blasters, today at their home ground

Representation Image (Pic: File Pic)

Punjab Football Club is all set to face Kerala Blasters at their home ground in Round 10 of the Indian Super League. The will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 8 pm.

In the previous game, Punjab Football Club had drawn the match against Hyderabad FC. So far, the PFC has not secured their first win in the tournament and will look to claim the win against Kerala Blasters, today at their home ground.

PFC held East Bengal to a goalless draw in their previous match at Salt Lake and will take confidence from the performance after putting up a strong display in defence. The Blasters had lost their previous match to FC Goa 1-0 in Goa and will look to consolidate their position of second in the table.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "We will have to execute all our plans against a very strong team in Kerala Blasters. We have improved a lot as a defensive unit but we need to fine-tune our offensive game. It is the first season for most of our players and as youngsters we make sure that they are concentrated in the match. We lost points because of some individual errors which were caused because of lack of experience".

PFC defender Nitesh Darjee during the pre-match press conference said, "It was tough for me in the beginning of the season to adapt but with the help of coaches and my team members I have become better. We hope for a very good performance against a top side like Kerala. I am happy to be back in Delhi where I played last season".

Punjab FC are 11th on the table with five points from nine matches while Kerala Blasters FC are second on the table with 17 points from nine matches.

(With ANI Inputs)