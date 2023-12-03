The rustiness, possibly as a result of that outcome, was prevalent in the initial stages of this match, as Hyderabad FC found successive breakthroughs and openings in the Mohun Bagan Super Giant backline

Players of Hyderabad FC (in yellow) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match, at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giants overcome Hyderabad FC 2-0, register fifth successive win x 00:00

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Hyderabad FC by 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, thanks to two late goals in the second half.

"Speaking about Mohun Bagan, I think it is a team of stars, but I watched their match against Odisha FC, and I think it is a good time to play them. They have very good players, both starting and on the bench too," Hyderabad FC tactician Thangboi Singto had interestingly observed before this game, as quoted by an ISL press release.

The Mariners were at the receiving end of a 5-2 defeat against Odisha FC at home in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup earlier this week. Whilst continental challenges are always complicated, the nature of this loss against an Indian counterpart must have surely come as an eye-opener for Juan Ferrando and his men.

The rustiness, possibly as a result of that outcome, was prevalent in the initial stages of this match, as Hyderabad FC found successive breakthroughs and openings in the Mohun Bagan Super Giant backline.

Mohammed Yasir and Nikhil Poojary, two players who have thrived in their stint with Hyderabad FC, assumed critical roles in spearheading that brief phase of dominance for them. Joe Knowles nearly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, but that was sandwiched between two impressive efforts by Sahal Abdul Samad and Hugo Boumous.

Sahal set up a through ball for Jason Cummings, off which Kiyan Nassiri had a chance to net on the rebound. However, the youngster squandered that opportunity. Regardless, he was a livewire on the field tonight, getting into goal-scoring positions and earning fouls from dangerous areas near the Hyderabad FC defence.

The sheer, unquestionable quality brimming through the Mohun Bagan Super Giant ranks began coming to the fore as the game progressed, with former Hyderabad FC star Asish Rai commencing several attacking moves. From short, low crosses into the box to widespread, long deliveries, Rai seemed eager to make an impact against the team that propelled him to football stardom.

The Mariners and their persistent efforts bore fruit in the end, first with Sahal unleashing another one of his razor-sharp through balls to assist Brendan Hamill's debut goal for his club and then with Rai finally having his moment of reckoning against Hyderabad FC. Hamill opened the scoring in the 85th minute, but Rai locked in the win for the Mariners with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner of the net in the 96th minute to make it five wins in as many games for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2023-24.

