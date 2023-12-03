"He will enjoy the South African wickets": ABD on Samson's inclusion in India's ODI squad vs Proteas

The former right-handed batter added that the Indian cricketers will face a bit of bounce and movement in the upcoming series

Sanju Samson. Pic/AFP

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has secured his spot in India's ODI squad for South Africa. Cricket legend AB de Villiers expresses his thoughts on Samson's inclusion in India's team.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, De Villiers expressed that it was great to see him included in India's ODI squad against South Africa.

So far, Samson has played 13 ODI matches and has scored 390 runs including three half-centuries. His highest score in ODIs is 86 runs which came against South Africa in the year 2022.

The former right-handed batter added that the Indian cricketers will face a bit of bounce and movement in the upcoming series.

"It's great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There's a bit of bounce and movement and all the batters will be tested," ABD said on his official YouTube channel.

The 29-year-old made his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka and following that he has appeared in 13 matches and scored 390 runs with a strike rate of 104.

He further added that Samson will do well on South African pitches and India will also have an extra advantage since the Keralite cricketer gives an option with the gloves.

"But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves," he added.

In the upcoming India tour of South Africa, Samson has been only included in the ODI squad and will not take part in the T20I and Test matches.

The tour will begin with the three-match T20I affair on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium. The second T20I will be played on December 12 at the St George's Oval. The 20-over format will conclude on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 50-over clash will kick off on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium. The second and final ODI will be played on December 19 and December 21 respectively.