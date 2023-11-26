ABD feels Hardik’s Mumbai Indians return can bring captaincy headache

Pandya was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions and became captain of Gujarat franchise, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022, becoming Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals and led them to a runners-up finish in 2023

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers believes Hardik Pandya’s speculated move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 retentions is happening as the all-rounder might have felt his time in the newly-created franchise is over.

Pandya was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions and became captain of Gujarat franchise, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022, becoming Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals and led them to a runners-up finish in 2023.

“I don’t know if it’s going to cause them a bit of a headache on who’s going to be the captain. I mean, Rohit is the captain and loves leading from the front. It’s exciting as he [Hardik] was a big player for Mumbai Indians for many years. He loved playing at the Wankhede Stadium. He won the trophy with Gujarat Titans and then also went to the final [of the 2023 season].

“He probably feels his time there is done and now heading back to Mumbai Indians, I have a funny feeling Rohit is going to let him [Hardik] captain and take the reins, as Rohit carries a lot of pressure of captaining Team India. Maybe that is going to be the move, but let’s see what happens,” said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

