ISL: Chennaiyin FC suffers narrow 0-1 defeat to Mohammedan SC

Updated on: 27 September,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Lalremsanga Fanai scored the decisive goal in the 39th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up, as per ISL

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Chennaiyin FC suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Mohammedan SC in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.


Lalremsanga Fanai scored the decisive goal in the 39th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up, as per ISL.


Head coach Owen Coyle fielded an almost unchanged lineup from the side that faced Odisha 12 days ago, with the sole alteration being Ankit Mukherjee starting at left-back. Samik Mitra once again took his place in goal, while Daniel Chima Chukwu led the attack, supported by Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad on the wings.


Two-goal hero from the Odisha game, Farukh, continued his fine form, showing early intent down the right flank. His efforts earned a corner, and Irfan came close with a glancing header, drawing a collective gasp from the home crowd.

Chennaiyin frequently targeted the right-hand side for their attacks, with Connor Shields delivering dangerous balls into the box. However, it was Mohammedan who broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 39th minute, with Lalremsanga providing the finish.

Coyle introduced Lukas Brambilla at the start of the second half to inject creativity. He was later joined by Wilmar Jordan, Gurkirat Singh, and debutant Kiyan Nassiri as Chennaiyin pressed for an equalizer.

At the other end, goalkeeper Samik Mitra delivered an outstanding performance, making a string of crucial saves to keep the game within reach. His best moment came in the 90th minute, acrobatically tipping over a dangerous shot from Mirjalol Kazimov.

In a frantic finish, Mohammedan missed a penalty, and Brambilla saw his late effort cleared off the line, denying Chennaiyin a chance to salvage a point, according to ISL.

Chennaiyin will look to bounce back when they travel to face Hyderabad FC in an away fixture on Tuesday.

