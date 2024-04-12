ISL final on May 4; playoffs from Apr 19

The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season will be held on May 4 with the playoffs scheduled to start from April 19, the organisers of the football tournament said on Thursday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

