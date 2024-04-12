Breaking News
Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
AFP |

Top

Neymar

Neymar avoids USD3m fine for lake at mansion
A Brazilian court has suspended a USD3 million fine imposed on football star Neymar last year for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license. 


The ruling—dated Monday and obtained by AFP Wednesday—from Judge Adriana Ramos de Mello cited a report from state environmental authority INEA asserting that the project did not in fact require special environmental permits. “As the applied fines were in the millions of dollars, continuing to demand [payment]... will inflict substantial, disproportionate and even illegal prejudice” against the Al Hilal SFC player, the judge said.


neymar football sports news Sports Update
