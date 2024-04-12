Neymar avoids USD3m fine for lake at mansion

The ruling—dated Monday and obtained by AFP Wednesday—from Judge Adriana Ramos de Mello cited a report from state environmental authority INEA asserting that the project did not in fact require special environmental permits

A Brazilian court has suspended a USD3 million fine imposed on football star Neymar last year for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license.

The ruling—dated Monday and obtained by AFP Wednesday—from Judge Adriana Ramos de Mello cited a report from state environmental authority INEA asserting that the project did not in fact require special environmental permits. “As the applied fines were in the millions of dollars, continuing to demand [payment]... will inflict substantial, disproportionate and even illegal prejudice” against the Al Hilal SFC player, the judge said.

