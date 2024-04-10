Breaking News
Messi and Miami look to overturn 2-1 deficit against Monterrey for semis spot

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Monterrey (Mexico)
AP , PTI |

“He is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today’s practice, but apparently the injury is behind him,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Tuesday

Lionel Messi

Messi and Miami look to overturn 2-1 deficit against Monterrey for semis spot
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey on Wednesday night for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.


Messi missed last week’s first leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since a March 13 Champions Cup match against Nashville to play the second half of last Saturday’s Major League Soccer game at Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 draw.


Also Read: Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine


“He is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today’s practice, but apparently the injury is behind him,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Tuesday. 

“That’s the most important thing. Never mind tomorrow’s match. The season is just beginning for us, and we need healthy players,” he added. The match sold out in just a few hours and asking prices for resale tickets ranged from $450-$1,900.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

