Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > It was mission impossible

‘It was mission impossible’

Updated on: 09 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Boss Erik ten Hag reveals he was warned before taking up Man Utd job, but he took it for club’s great fanbase

‘It was mission impossible’

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘It was mission impossible’
x
00:00

Erik ten Hag said he was warned off taking on the “impossible job” of Manchester United manager, but admitted he could not resist the challenge at Old Trafford. The Dutchman, who left Ajax to take over at United in 2022, ended the club’s six-year trophy drought last season but has been under intense pressure in his second campaign. 


United beat Chelsea 2-1 at home on Wednesday, easing the pressure on their beleaguered boss, but have lost 10 out of their 22 games this season in all competitions. Ten Hag told fanzine “United We Stand” that he was advised how tough it would be to revive the fortunes of the 20-time English champions, who have been in the shadow of Manchester City for a decade. 


Also Read: Wagatha trial was draining and so stressful: Coleen


“Everyone was telling me ‘You can’t succeed in that job’,” said the 53-year-old. “They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge.” United beat Newcastle in the League Cup final in February and finished third in the Premier League in 2022/23. But this season they are already out of the League Cup, trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points and face an embarrassing group-stage exit from the Champions League. 

Six bosses since 2013

Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, six managers have tried and failed to take United back to the top of English football—David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase,” said Ten Hag. 

Love-hate relationship 

“People love Man Utd, or they are against Man Utd. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this.” The Dutchman said earlier this week he was confident that he retains the backing of the United players after reports of rifts within the dressing room. 

United are expected to announce that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is buying a 25 percent stake in the club in the coming days but the deal may not make a major impact on spending in the January transfer window. “I don’t think we will spend a lot,” said Ten Hag. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united old trafford sports news football International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK