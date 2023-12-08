Breaking News
Wagatha trial was draining and so stressful: Coleen

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

I just didn’t know what to expect. It was all new and it was scary, it was emotional

Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen, who won her legal battle against Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah, in May 2022, has termed the WAG war as emotional turmoil.


In 2019, Coleen, 37, accused Rebekah of leaking stories from her personal Instagram account to The Sun. In her recent interview with BBC Breakfast, talking about the Wagatha trial, Coleen said: “It was just draining and so stressful. It was the unknown going into it. I’d never been into court before, I’d never seen a courtroom before. I just didn’t know what to expect. It was all new and it was scary, it was emotional.”


In her book—My Account Coleen Rooney  The Autobiography, she wrote: “I didn’t know whether to celebrate or cry. I was a bit numb. Since the verdict, the support’s been unbelievable. I’m grateful for that.”

