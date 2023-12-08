Put into bat, Afghanistan were bowled out for a mere 173 in their allotted 50 overs. Jamshid Zadran (43) was the highest scorer for the Afghans. Kulkarni was assisted by Raj Limbani (3-46) and Naman Tiwari (2-30) in a solid bowling effort.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article U-19 Asia Cup: India secures dominant win over Afghanistan x 00:00

Arshin Kulkarni's 3-29 and an unbeaten 105-ball 70 powered India to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening Group 'A' match of the U-19 Asia Cup here on Friday.

Also Read: Parle Tilak bury IES Bhandup in runs

ADVERTISEMENT

Put into bat, Afghanistan were bowled out for a mere 173 in their allotted 50 overs. Jamshid Zadran (43) was the highest scorer for the Afghans. Kulkarni was assisted by Raj Limbani (3-46) and Naman Tiwari (2-30) in a solid bowling effort.

In reply, India chased the target in 37.3 overs. An unbeaten 98-run stand between Kulkarni and Musheer Khan (48 not out) earned two points for India. India next play Pakistan tomorrow.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever