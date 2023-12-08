Parle Tilak bury IES Bhandup in runs

Medium pacer Gandharv Kumbhar returned amazing figures of 7 for 5 for Parle Tilak.

Parle Tilak’s Aryan Desai (right) Anush Shelar

A massive 415-1 in 43 overs! That’s how much Parle Tilak English Medium School posted in their Giles Shield match against IES Secondary School, Bhandup, at Oval Maidan on Friday.

Aryan Desai stayed unbeaten on 212 (150 balls) while Anush Shelar smashed 127 off 90 balls before the Bhandup school were bowled out for 53 in 15.3 overs to lose by 383 runs, according to a MSSA press release. Medium pacer Gandharv Kumbhar returned amazing figures of 7 for 5 for Parle Tilak.

