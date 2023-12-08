Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Parle Tilak bury IES Bhandup in runs

Parle Tilak bury IES Bhandup in runs

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Medium pacer Gandharv Kumbhar returned amazing figures of 7 for 5 for Parle Tilak.

Parle Tilak bury IES Bhandup in runs

Parle Tilak’s Aryan Desai (right) Anush Shelar

Listen to this article
Parle Tilak bury IES Bhandup in runs
x
00:00

A massive 415-1 in 43 overs! That’s how much Parle Tilak English Medium School posted in their Giles Shield match against IES Secondary School, Bhandup, at Oval Maidan on Friday. 


Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches


Aryan Desai stayed unbeaten on 212 (150 balls) while Anush Shelar smashed 127 off 90 balls before the Bhandup school were bowled out for 53 in 15.3 overs to lose by 383 runs, according to a MSSA press release. Medium pacer Gandharv Kumbhar returned amazing figures of 7 for 5 for Parle Tilak.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news cricket news bhandup Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK