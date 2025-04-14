It’s our fault: Arteta laments 1-1 Brentford draw

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  London
The result leaves Arsenal 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool, with six games to play

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left to lament the nature of Brentford’s goal in their disappointing 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.


Yoanne Wissa’s 74th minute equaliser came after the Gunners failed to adequately clear the ball following a corner kick for the visitors. “I think we have to be critical with ourselves, especially the way we conceded the goal. We couldn’t defend the space close to the corner taker well enough and then [when the ball arrives in the box] it’s a lottery, because they do that really well and it’s our fault,” he said.


The result leaves Arsenal 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool, with six games to play.

arsenal english premier league football sports news Sports Update

