India On Track FC stun MYJ-GMSC to win Mumbai Premier League

IOT FC players after beating MYJ-GMSC 1-0 to win the Mumbai Premier League at the Neville D’Souza Turf, Bandra, yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

A first-half penalty scored by Mohammed Arfat Ansari was enough in the end as India On Track FC (IOT) shocked a much-fancied MJY-GMSC 1-0 to win the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Premier League title at the Neville D’Souza Turf in Bandra on Sunday.

A delight for spectators

The drum-beating noisy gathering of fans, despite the searing heat, were well-entertained by some fine football as both teams were in a position to win the title. Going into the match, MYJ, who were on 17 points, needed just a draw (one point) to emerge champs, while IOT, on 15 points, needed nothing less than victory (three points).

Lead by sturdy skippers, Nishant Shetty of IOT and Kamlesh Nadar (MYJ), the match was evenly contested until Ansari gave IOT the lead.

MYJ thereafter began constantly pressing for the equaliser. They came agonisingly close twice; the first instance was when defender Keegan Pereira’s teasing floater found Nadar in the box, but he could only manage to head it over the IOT goal. And the second saw MYJ forward Himanshu Patil make a piercing run into the box from the right only to see his final shot brilliantly saved by a diving IOT custodian Prathamesh Honavarkar.

“We had no option but to win, so I told the boys to go all out. I’m very proud of the way we played today against a very experienced opposition,” IOT skipper Shetty told mid-day.

Bitter pill to swallow for MYJ

Meanwhile, the MYJ camp wore a distraught look. “The boys tried their best and created so many chances, but the ball somehow just didn’t go in. This [title] was just not meant to be,” said a disappointed Joe Miranda, owner of MYJ.

The win, ensuring a record fifth straight promotion for IOT FC, has helped them qualify for I-League 3.