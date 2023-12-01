Breaking News
"It’s too bad to be honest", Bruno Fernandes

Updated on: 01 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Istanbul
AFP |

Top

On the verge of elimination after 3-3 draw at Galatasaray, skipper Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United are not doing enough

Manchester Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes wears a dejected look after the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes criticised his side’s lack of control in Champions League games after again blowing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray on Wednesday. The English giants are on the brink of elimination at the group stage after winning just one of their opening five matches.


United must beat German champions Bayern Munich at home in their final Group A game and hope other results go their way to reach the last 16.


But the whole campaign has been a tale of missed opportunities for the Red Devils. Twice they led Galatasaray at home before losing 3-2 in October, while they let a two-goal lead slip in a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen earlier this month. Fernandes’s stunning strike put United 2-0 up in Istanbul within 20 minutes and they also led 3-1 after an hour.
 
However, two costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed Hakim Ziyech free-kicks to reduce Galatasaray’s deficit and they earned a point through Kerem Akturkoglu. “It’s too bad to be honest. What we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough, we have to control our games. You have to be smart enough. Everyone has to step up and take responsibility of their own mistakes,” Fernandes told TNT Sports. 

Bruno Fernandes manchester united uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

