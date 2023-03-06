Breaking News
Jamnabai rally to beat St Peter’s 4-1 in final

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

JBCN were well-served by Aarav Shah, Ishaan Matange and Riaan Kadam all scored two goals each, one in normal play and again in the tie-breaker

Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) celebrate winning the MSSA under-8 DIV-II football final 4-1 against St Peter’s High School (Mazagaon) at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) boys played to their potential as they rallied to overcome challengers St Peter’s High School (Mazagaon) 4-1 in a boys’ U-8 Div-II (5-a-side) final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday. 


St Peter’s lads started positively and against the run of play rocked the Jamnabai Narsee defence when striker Advait Dere scored from a snap effort to help his school take an early 1-0 lead.



Unfazed by setback


Jamnabai Narsee school boys seemed unfazed by that setback as they came gradually and confidently started to call the shots and thereafter dominated most of the proceedings. Arjun Bhatia cancelled out St Peter’s lead before Krishaan Nayak scored the second goal to wrest Jamnabai Narsee’s advantage. Later, Nirvaan Parikh and Mehaan Gandhi got into the thick of action, scoring the third and fourth goal to seal their triumph.

Earlier, the third place match contested between JBCN International School (Borivali) and Navy Children School (Colaba) was an exciting affair and the outcome at the end of regulation period was a thrilling 3-3 draw. In the ensuing penalty shootout tie-breaker JBCN International School boys showed better nerves and converted three kicks while Navy Children School lads managed to score only two and lost the match 6-5.

Three score two each

JBCN were well-served by Aarav Shah, Ishaan Matange and Riaan Kadam all scored two goals each, one in normal play and again in the tie-breaker. 

