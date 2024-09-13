JBCN girls to face Jamnabai in Div-II final

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

For JBCN, who looked the more threatening of the two outfits, Presha Patel, Aahana Arun Kumar and Kamya Haldankar converted from the spot, while only Shikha Kumari and Khushi Kumari were on target for Army Public School

JBCN International’s Kamya Haldankar (right) celebrates scoring against Army Public School. Pic/Satej Shinde

JBCN International (Borivli) will battle it out against Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) for top honours in the girls under-16 second division final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament after both teams came through their respective semi-final matches adopting different routes at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Thursday.


In the first semi-final, JBCN were unable to break the deadlock in regulation time and got the better of Army Public School (Colaba) 3-2 via tie-breaker. Then, Jamnabai held on to a narrow but deserving 2-1 win against Don Bosco International (Matunga) in the other semi-final.



For JBCN, who looked the more threatening of the two outfits, Presha Patel, Aahana Arun Kumar and Kamya Haldankar converted from the spot, while only Shikha Kumari and Khushi Kumari were on target for Army Public School.

In the other semi-final, Jamnabai took the lead in the seventh minute through their captain Ashelsha Pathankar before widening the advantage late in the first half through a fine individual effort by midfielder Nohchal Bright.

Don Bosco, on the other hand, were guilty of playing too deep in the first half. They showed signs of a fightback in the second session when Nakesha Walia converted a penalty, but they failed to find the equaliser thereafter.

