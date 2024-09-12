Substitute Kian strikes to help St Stanislaus win

Ayaan’s teammates Martin Quer, Arhaan Fernandes and Agastya Nair contributed with a goal each to complete the victory

Kian Naidu

St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) started on a positive winning note as they defeated Don Bosco International School (Matunga) 1-0 in a boys under-12 Div-I match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Substitute striker Kian Naidu scored the all-important goal in the fourth minute of the second half. In contrast, Campion School (Cooperage), inspired by the brilliance of striker Ayaan Khan who slammed four goals, defeated Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai) 7-0.

Ayaan’s teammates Martin Quer, Arhaan Fernandes and Agastya Nair contributed with a goal each to complete the victory.

Earlier, Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) and Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Jhaan Bhandari was bang on target for Arya Vidya Mandir, while Jamnabai scored through Yashmit Malhotra.

In another match, St Anne’s High School (Malad) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played out a goalless draw.