Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Shastri Nagar lads are champs

Shastri Nagar lads are champs!

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Opportunistic striker Mayur Jadhav struck a brace, while Vijay Jadhav scored one to seal Shastri Nagar’s win. Ranvir Malik scored South Mumbai United’s lone goal

Shastri Nagar lads are champs!

The victorious Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC players seen before the kick-off

Shastri Nagar lads are champs!
Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC emerged First Division champions, defeating South Mumbai United FC 3-1 in the concluding Super-3 League match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground recently.


Opportunistic striker Mayur Jadhav struck a brace, while Vijay Jadhav scored one to seal Shastri Nagar’s win. Ranvir Malik scored South Mumbai United’s lone goal. 


