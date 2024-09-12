Shastri Nagar lads are champs!

Opportunistic striker Mayur Jadhav struck a brace, while Vijay Jadhav scored one to seal Shastri Nagar’s win. Ranvir Malik scored South Mumbai United’s lone goal
The victorious Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC players seen before the kick-off
Shastri Nagar Offshoots FC emerged First Division champions, defeating South Mumbai United FC 3-1 in the concluding Super-3 League match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Harry’s ‘hungry’
Opportunistic striker Mayur Jadhav struck a brace, while Vijay Jadhav scored one to seal Shastri Nagar’s win. Ranvir Malik scored South Mumbai United’s lone goal.