Jesus prays!

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Arsenal’s Gabriel, who scored in 3-1 comeback win over Brentford, hopes to keep finding goals and end Gunners’ two decade-long wait for Premiership glory

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates his goal against Brentford in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Gabriel Jesus, 27, is determined to keep scoring as Arsenal look to end their more than 20-year wait for a Premier League title. 


Jesus was on target in a 3-1 comeback win away to Brentford on Wednesday night, the Brazil striker scoring his sixth goal in four games. It was a far cry from a previously woeful run of just one goal in 33 appearances for the Brazilian, a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City. 


Arsenal, who last won the English title in 2004, will have the chance to cut table-toppers Liverpool’s lead to just three points when they travel to Brighton on Saturday — the day before Arne Slot’s side face Manchester United at Anfield. Liverpool also have a game in hand on the Gunners. 


“I just want to keep winning and scoring and helping the team, the club, to be there always fighting for the title,” Jesus told TNT Sports. “I know it’s a long way, we have to look for ourselves and then obviously after, we want the top of the league to drop points. But we have to look at ourselves and do our job like we did today.”

Twice runners-up to City

Arsenal have finished runners-up to City for the past two seasons and start 2025 once again in second place. “The previous two years were amazing,” said Jesus.

“Obviously, we did not win, but we fought until the end. To play in this competition is already hard, to fight for the title, imagine. I’ve already been there [with City], but I can see this team is experienced now. We have amazing players, and I’m sure we can go there and fight for the title. But it’s still early, and we just need to keep trying to play well and win the games.” 

Jesus cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s 13th-minute opener for Brentford before Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli scored for Gunners in the second half. 

Boss Arteta pleased

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the form of Brazilian duo Jesus and Martinelli was encouraging. “They are so consistent, the way they behave, the way they train, and they want it. Goals are about moments and energy that a player has and they’re both in a good mood right now,” said Arteta.

