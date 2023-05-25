“Barcelona and Alba have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract that he had until the end of the 2023-24 season,” said Barcelona in a statement

Jordi Alba. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jordi Alba to leave Barca after 11 yrs x 00:00

Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 11 years at the club, the Catalan side announced on Wednesday.

“Barcelona and Alba have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract that he had until the end of the 2023-24 season,” said Barcelona in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and won six La Liga titles and one Champions League among 19 trophies with the Catalan giants.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever