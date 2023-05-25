Breaking News
Jordi Alba to leave Barca after 11 yrs

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:37 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP

“Barcelona and Alba have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract that he had until the end of the 2023-24 season,” said Barcelona in a statement

Jordi Alba. Pic/AFP

Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 11 years at the club, the Catalan side announced on Wednesday. 


“Barcelona and Alba have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract that he had until the end of the 2023-24 season,” said Barcelona in a statement.


 Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and won six La Liga titles and one Champions League among 19 trophies with the Catalan giants.


