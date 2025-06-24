Breaking News
Jude Bellingham to undergo surgery for shoulder issue

Jude Bellingham to undergo surgery for shoulder issue

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Charlotte
AFP |

Top

The England international has been struggling with discomfort after dislocating it in a La Liga match in November 2023, and playing with a brace under his shirt since then

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham confirmed Sunday he will undergo surgery on a long-term shoulder issue after the Club World Cup ends. 

The England international has been struggling with discomfort after dislocating it in a La Liga match in November 2023, and playing with a brace under his shirt since then. 


With Madrid keen on securing Club World Cup victory, they scheduled the operation for after the final, with Bellingham potentially missing the start of the La Liga season as he recovers. 


“I’ve got the point where... I’m fed up with the brace, and having to tug on it and having (other) players tug on it, and it rearranging all the time,” Bellingham told DAZN.

real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

