Jude Bellingham to undergo surgery for shoulder issue

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham confirmed Sunday he will undergo surgery on a long-term shoulder issue after the Club World Cup ends.

The England international has been struggling with discomfort after dislocating it in a La Liga match in November 2023, and playing with a brace under his shirt since then.

With Madrid keen on securing Club World Cup victory, they scheduled the operation for after the final, with Bellingham potentially missing the start of the La Liga season as he recovers.

“I’ve got the point where... I’m fed up with the brace, and having to tug on it and having (other) players tug on it, and it rearranging all the time,” Bellingham told DAZN.

