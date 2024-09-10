Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kane to get gold cap for 100th match

Kane to get gold cap for 100th match

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI

Kane, 31, has played in more games at major finals (28) than any other English male player

Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane will be presented with a gold cap to mark his 100th appearance for his country ahead of the Nations League match against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday.


The Bayern Munich striker will become the 10th Englishman to reach a century of international caps — the first since Wayne Rooney in 2014 — and will look to improve on his record 66 goals for the team.



Also Read: "The rise of ...": Usman Khawaja feels this has boosted Australia to defeat India


England confirmed on Monday that Kane, who was wearing golden boots during a training session in the morning, will start the match against Finland, where he will be captain for the 73rd time. 

Kane, 31, has played in more games at major finals (28) than any other English male player.

