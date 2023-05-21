Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready to bolster Reds' defence

Much has been made this about the Reds’ need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he could enter the post-season transfer market to strengthen his side’s defence.



Klopp, however, is prepared to bolster his side in other areas. “We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment,” he said on Friday. “Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it.”

Some of Liverpool’s targets are likely to have already been selected in part.

