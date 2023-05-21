Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready to bolster Reds defence

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready to bolster Reds' defence

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Much has been made this about the Reds’ need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready to bolster Reds' defence

Jurgen Klopp

Listen to this article
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready to bolster Reds' defence
x
00:00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he could enter the post-season transfer market to strengthen his side’s defence. 


Much has been made this about the Reds’ need to reinforce a struggling midfield, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign.



Also Read: Klopp in the dock! Liverpool coach risks 'multi-game ban' over feud with officials


Klopp, however, is prepared to bolster his side in other areas. “We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment,” he said on Friday. “Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it.” 

Some of Liverpool’s targets are likely to have already been selected in part. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

liverpool english premier league football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK