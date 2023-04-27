Kumar’s hat-trick powers Bank of Baroda to a thumping 7-0 win

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 April,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kumar’s teammates, Denzil Mascarenhas netted a brace while Karan Waghmare and Mohammed Ovais Ansari struck one each to complete the facile victory

A Tata Power SC player is tackled by a Central Railway Mumbai Division player at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, yesterday

Niranjan Kumar was in top form and scored a hat-trick to lead Bank of Baroda to a thumping 7-0 win against Western Railway in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday evening.


Kumar’s teammates, Denzil Mascarenhas netted a brace while Karan Waghmare and Mohammed Ovais Ansari struck one each to complete the facile victory.



Earlier, Tata Power SC proved too strong for Central Railway Mumbai Division and cruised to a massive 9-0 victory in a one-sided Super (Corporate) Division match. The highlight of Tata Power’s win was the clinical finishing of striker Durgesh Singh who struck four goals while Ashwin Ajitkumar netted two goals and Prem Kumar, Aniket Mohite and Ayush D, chipped in with one apiece to complete the winning tally.

