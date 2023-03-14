Kyle Walker’s wife Annie disgusted by City star’s drunken antics

Annie was not aware about his drunken antics before the story broke about the Manchester City star being seen kissed a mystery woman at a Manchester bar. She stood by the footballer through sex scandals, but is not worried about the future

Kyle Walker with wife Annie

England footballer Kyle Walker’s wife Annie has lashed out at her husband who had indecently exposed himself in a bar. According to The Sun, she told friends: “He’s a d***.”

Annie was not aware about his drunken antics before the story broke about the Manchester City star being seen kissed a mystery woman at a Manchester bar. She stood by the footballer through sex scandals, but is not worried about the future. “Annie knew what she signed up for when she married him. She’s terrified of a police investigation and if that happened, she would surely feel like she had to chuck him out. At the moment that hasn’t happened. She’s worried about what others will be saying and thinking about her, and is mortified for their kids. Kyle has assured Annie that City have it in hand and all will be fine,” said a source.

