‘Kylian is one of the best in the world, it’s a loss for us’

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:52 AM IST  |  Leipzig
Didier Deschamps included Mbappe in his matchday squad but elected not to risk his star striker, with qualification for the knockout phase largely assured

Kylian Mbappe

France drew 0-0 against the Netherlands without Kylian Mbappe as both teams took a step closer to the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Friday, while Ukraine earned an emotional win over Slovakia. 


Mbappe watched from the bench as an unused substitute in Leipzig, the new Real Madrid recruit forced to wear a mask in training this week after breaking his nose in France’s opening game of the tournament. 


Didier Deschamps included Mbappe in his matchday squad but elected not to risk his star striker, with qualification for the knockout phase largely assured. 


“Of course Kylian is one of the best players in the world, so a player like that who is not on the pitch is a loss for us. But other players performed really well,” said France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. “We hope he comes back as soon as possible.” 

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons had a goal controversially ruled out for offside in the second half, while Antoine Griezmann, captaining France in Mbappe’s absence, was guilty of wasting his team’s two best opportunities to score. “I had two chances, but they got caught up in my feet. It’s a real shame,” said Griezmann. 

“We have to work [on scoring]. I think that defensively we were OK, tactically we were fine, we’re just missing this goal for the strikers but it’s going to be fine,” he added.

Simons thought he had fired the Netherlands ahead with 20 minutes left but Denzel Dumfries was deemed to be interfering with France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR check. 

“For me it was a valid goal, but he didn’t give it. It’s a shame,” said Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk. 

“One point is good. We haven’t lost, it’s all in our hands,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

