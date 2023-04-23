Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kylian Mbappes brace takes PSG closer to title

Kylian Mbappe’s brace takes PSG closer to title

Updated on: 23 April,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

PSG are now 11 points clear at the top of the table with six games left, although nearest challengers Marseille can cut the gap when they visit Lyon on Sunday

Kylian Mbappe’s brace takes PSG closer to title

Kylian Mbappe

Listen to this article
Kylian Mbappe’s brace takes PSG closer to title
x
00:00

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain took another step towards securing the Ligue 1 title despite an unconvincing performance in beating bottom club Angers 2-1 on Friday. 


Mbappe scored the opener in the ninth minute and added another before the half-hour mark to move clear as the French top flight’s leading marksman on 22 goals for the campaign. It looked like PSG might go on to record a big victory but they eased off in the second half and Angers pulled a goal back late on through Sada Thioub.



PSG are now 11 points clear at the top of the table with six games left, although nearest challengers Marseille can cut the gap when they visit Lyon on Sunday.


Also Read: Kylian Mbappe: I’m never going to get over World Cup heartbreak

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kylian Mbappe Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK