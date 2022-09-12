Lewandowski scores as Barca thrash Cadiz

Barcelona scored twice more late on, through Ansu Fati on 86 minutes and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, who made it 4-0 in stoppage time.

Barca’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Frenkie De Jong after scoring against Cadiz CF on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Xavi’s Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands.

Barca have 13 points from five matches. Champions Frenkie de Jong scored first on 55 minutes with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski doubling the advantage ten minutes later. The match was halted in the 82nd minute because of a presumed heart attack in the stands.

Also Read: La Liga: Barcelona thrash Sevilla; Real Madrid edge past Betis

Cadiz ‘keeper Jeremias Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator from the team bench and sprinted across the pitch to throw it to emergency staff in the stands. The fan was taken away by ambulance. Barcelona scored twice more late on, through Ansu Fati on 86 minutes and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, who made it 4-0 in stoppage time.

Also Read: Barcelona FC's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attacked and robbed at his house

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal