Lewandowski scores as Barca thrash Cadiz

Updated on: 12 September,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Madrid
Lewandowski scores as Barca thrash Cadiz

Barca’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Frenkie De Jong after scoring against Cadiz CF on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Xavi’s Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands.


Barca have 13 points from five matches. Champions Frenkie de Jong scored first on 55 minutes with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski doubling the advantage ten minutes later. The match was halted in the 82nd minute because of a presumed heart attack in the stands.

Cadiz ‘keeper Jeremias Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator from the team bench and sprinted across the pitch to throw it to emergency staff in the stands. The fan was taken away by ambulance. Barcelona scored twice more late on, through Ansu Fati on 86 minutes and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, who made it 4-0 in stoppage time.

