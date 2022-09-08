UEFA Champions League 2022/23: Lewandowski hattrick leads Barcelona to 5-1 over Viktoria Plzen

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2022 04:27 PM IST  |  Barcelona
This was Lewandowski's 6th UCL hattrick, and it made him just the first player in UCL history to score a hattrick for three different clubs

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. Pic/ AFP


Robert Lewandowski bagged his sixth Champions League hat-trick to help guide Barcelona to a comfortable victory against FC Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. FC Barcelona got their Champions League off to a thundering start with a 5-1 rout of the Viktoria Plzen.


And three of those goals were the work of Lewandowski, who has now scored 89 goals in the competition, the first three of those for Barca amounting to his sixth UCL hat-trick.

The home side were quick to take control of the game. After 13 minutes of near-constant pressure, Jules Kounde nodded a corner through to Franck Kessie, and the Ivorian headed in his first goal for the club. Sergi Roberto did the running and Lewandowski did what he does best. His finish was so cool and composed that he made a brilliant goal look routine.


Jan Sykora provided some hope for the Czech champions with a well-taken header. And on the stroke of half-time, some fabulous work by Ousmane Dembele to win back a lost ball on the right ended with the Frenchman floating a tremendous cross over to the unmarked Lewandowski at the far post. The Pole headed in his second goal of the night and Barca's third.

Ferran Torres came off the bench to add a fifth as Barcelona made an emphatic start in the Champions League.

