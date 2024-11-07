Breaking News
Lille, Juventus settle for 1-1 draw

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Lille (France)
AFP |

Having upset the odds to beat both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in their last two outings, Lille were on course for another famous victory when David put them ahead on 27 minutes

Jonathan David

Canada’s Jonathan David was again on target as Lille continued their good run in this season’s Champions League by holding Juventus to a 1-1 draw in northern France on Tuesday.


Having upset the odds to beat both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in their last two outings, Lille were on course for another famous victory when David put them ahead on 27 minutes. 


Also Read: Diaz nets hat-trick as Liverpool spoil Alonso’s return to Anfield


That was his fourth goal in the Champions League this season, but two-time European champions Juve drew level through a Dusan Vlahovic penalty on the hour mark.

Thiago Motta’s Juventus were looking to bounce back from a 0-1 loss at home to VfB Stuttgart in their last outing and are level with Lille on seven points halfway through the league phase. 

Next up for Juve is a tough trip to Aston Villa and a home game against Manchester City, but one more win for the Italian giants should be enough for them to at least qualify for the play-off round.

juventus uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

