The Argentine Football Association (AFA) officially confirmed that Lionel Messi and the FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina national team will visit Kerala from November 10 to 18 for a friendly match during the FIFA International Window.

The news was confirmed by Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company Pvt. Ltd., the Kerala government’s official partner for the event. “The Argentine Football Association has officially confirmed Messi and the team's visit to Kerala from November 10 to 18. I request the people of Kerala and Messi fans across the country to enjoy and celebrate the event,” Augustine said.

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman echoed the excitement, stating on his official Facebook page, “Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup winning Argentina team including Lionel Messi will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window.”

This will be Messi’s second visit to India, the first being in September 2011, when he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier revealed the state’s efforts to bring the world champions to Kerala. In a social media post last year, he lauded the state’s deep-rooted love for football and expressed hope that the legendary forward would be part of the squad.

“Kerala is a land where football is embraced with love and passion, transcending the boundaries of nations and cultures. The visit of the Argentina national team, the reigning world champions, to Kerala next year is a testament to our love for the sport, which captivates the world with awe. It is expected that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, will also join the team,” Vijayan wrote.

He also highlighted the support of Kerala’s business community, which has agreed to bear the financial responsibilities of the event. "This will be a moment when Kerala's name resonates loudly on the global sports map. The visit of the Argentina team will invigorate Kerala's sports culture and the sports sector as a whole. Let us unite with excitement to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Messi and his team,” the Chief Minister added.

The AFA is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the fixture during an official visit to Kerala in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, continues to shine. In 2023, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time, becoming the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to win the honor while playing for Inter Miami.