Luis Suarez scores two goals for second straight match as Inter Miami rolls past Fire 4-1

Updated on: 01 September,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Chicago
AP , PTI |

Top

He scored the earliest goal in club history when he needed just 30 seconds to find the net against Cincinnati. Inter Miami (18-4-5) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to an own goal by Chicago defender Tobias Salquist in the 25th minute

Luis Suarez. Pic/AFP

Luis Suarez scored two goals in a second straight match to spark Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night. Suarez scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over visiting FC Cincinnati last time out as Inter Miami became the third-fastest team to clinch a playoff spot in a 34-match season. Only Los Angeles FC (25 in 2019 and 2022) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023) qualified earlier. He scored the earliest goal in club history when he needed just 30 seconds to find the net against Cincinnati. Inter Miami (18-4-5) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to an own goal by Chicago defender Tobias Salquist in the 25th minute.


Suarez scored in the first minute of the second half for a two-goal lead and the 37-year-old forward made it 3-0 in the 65th minute with his single-season club-record 16th goal in his first season in the league. Diego Gómez notched his seventh assist on the first goal. Defender Jordi Alba earned his eight assist on the second score, while Sergio Busquets tallied his sixth. Chicago (6-13-8) avoided the shutout in the 82nd minute when 20-year-old forward Georgios Koutsias scored for the first time this season. Kellyn Acosta notched his second assist on the goal. Robert Taylor scored in the third minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.


It was his fifth goal this season. Leo Campana picked up his second assist and David Ruiz snagged his third. Drake Callender totaled three saves in goal for Inter Miami. Chris Brady stopped five shots for the Fire. Inter Miami has a 3-4-1 record all time versus Chicago after also beating the Fire 2-1 at home on July 20. Inter Miami once again played without superstar Lionel Messi, who has not stepped on the pitch since injuring his ankle while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14. The Fire will host D.C. United on Saturday. Inter Miami is off until Sept. 14 when it hosts Charlotte FC.

