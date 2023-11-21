But Serbia defender Srdan Babic’s equaliser in the 82nd ensured that it needed no help

Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal against Azerbaijan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lukaku scores four in Belgium’s 5-0 victory x 00:00

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored four first-half goals to lead a 5-0 rout of 10-man Azerbaijan in their final European Championship qualifying game, and Serbia locked up its spot at Euro 2024 after drawing 2-2 with Bulgaria.

Lukaku leads scoring in the qualifiers with 14 goals, four more than Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and five ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappe. Lukaku’s haul is a record for a European Championship qualifying campaign, beating the previous mark of 13 goals held by Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (in Euro 2016 qualifying) and Northern Ireland’s David Healy (in Euro 2008 qualifying).

The Roma striker took all four of his goals between the 17th and 37th minutes in an awesome display of clinical finishing. Belgium had already qualified along with Austria from Group F before the game in Brussels, but the victory meant it finished in first place with 20 points from eight games, one point more than Austria.

Serbia advance

Serbia needed a draw or for Montenegro to not beat Hungary to advance to next year’s tournament in Germany. There was a moment when Serbia appeared to be in trouble after Montenegro went ahead 1-0 against Hungary while Bulgaria led Serbia 2-1.

But Serbia defender Srdan Babic’s equaliser in the 82nd ensured that it needed no help.

Gavi injured

Ferran Torres scored one goal after setting up Robin Le Normand’s opener in Spain’s win to finish atop Group A. Gavi was in tears when he limped off the field in the 24th minute in Valladolid.

Gavi, 19, Barcelona player took a hard hit to the side of his right knee when he and a Georgia player collided a few minutes before he had to come off.

