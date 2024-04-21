Luton’s survival hopes battered by Brentford; Burnley still alive

Brentford realistically secured their top-flight status with a dominant display despite missing England striker Ivan Toney through injury

Luton’s hopes of Premier League survival were hammered by Brentford’s 5-1 rout at Kenilworth Road, while Burnley thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 to remain in the fight to stay up on Saturday.

Brentford realistically secured their top-flight status with a dominant display despite missing England striker Ivan Toney through injury. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo had to carry the offensive burden for the Bees during Toney’s ban for breaking gambling rules in the first half of the season. Luton’s heaviest home league defeat of the season leaves the Hatters still one point adrift of Nottingham Forest.

