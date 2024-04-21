Breaking News
Luton’s survival hopes battered by Brentford; Burnley still alive

Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Brentford realistically secured their top-flight status with a dominant display despite missing England striker Ivan Toney through injury

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Luton’s hopes of Premier League survival were hammered by Brentford’s 5-1 rout at Kenilworth Road, while Burnley thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 to remain in the fight to stay up on Saturday. 


Also Read: ‘Casemiro is a fighter’


Brentford realistically secured their top-flight status with a dominant display despite missing England striker Ivan Toney through injury. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo had to carry the offensive burden for the Bees during Toney’s ban for breaking gambling rules in the first half of the season. Luton’s heaviest home league defeat of the season leaves the Hatters still one point adrift of Nottingham Forest.


