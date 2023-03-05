Man City see off Newcastle 2-0 to close gap on leaders Arsenal

City have shown flickers of their best form in recent weeks but relied on two moments of inspiration to claim a vital three points from a disjointed performance. Foden struggled for form following the World Cup, but has looked more like his old self over the past week

Man City’s Bernardo Silva (left)celebrates with teammate Phil Foden after scoring against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City rode their luck to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to two points with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored the goals for the defending champions, who were let off the hook at the Etihad by a series of glaring misses from the visitors. Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Joelinton were all guilty of not even forcing Ederson into a save as Newcastle suffered another blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.



