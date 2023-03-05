Breaking News
Man City see off Newcastle 2-0 to close gap on leaders Arsenal

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Manchester
Man City’s Bernardo Silva (left)celebrates with teammate Phil Foden after scoring against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


Manchester City rode their luck to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to two points with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored the goals for the defending champions, who were let off the hook at the Etihad by a series of glaring misses from the visitors. Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Joelinton were all guilty of not even forcing Ederson into a save as Newcastle suffered another blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.
 
City have shown flickers of their best form in recent weeks but relied on two moments of inspiration to claim a vital three points from a disjointed performance. Foden struggled for form following the World Cup, but has looked more like his old self over the past week.


Also Read: Erling Haaland breaks scoring record, City keeps pace with Arsenal



