Man Utd boss Ten Hag expects Spurs to go ‘mad’ after 1-6 loss to Newcastle

Erik ten Hag

Man United boss Erik ten Hag expects to face a “mad” Tottenham on Thursday following Spurs’ humiliating 1-6 defeat by Newcastle, but has insisted no opponent can be “hungrier” than the Red Devils.

Spurs’ embarrassing loss to the Magpies led to the sacking of acting head coach Christian Stellini, after he spent less than a month in charge on replacing Antonio Conte. Tottenham have now appointed Ryan Mason as their caretaker boss.

United are currently fourth in the Premiership, six points clear of Spurs and with two games in hand. They travel to north London still eyeing a Cup double, after Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Brighton at Wembley, having already lifted the League Cup this season. But United have had to recover from some disappointing results this season, with Ten Hag telling a pre-match news conference on Wednesday: “We had some, not so often, that we have to bounce back.

Definitely [more than I would like] but it happens with all the great teams, even Real Madrid. It’s obvious they [Tottenham] had a really bad defeat. Of course, then they are mad. That can be fuel for bouncing back. But it’s about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than we [are].” Spurs’s England captain Harry Kane, 29, remains a threat with 26 goals in all competitions. “It’s quite clear his [Kane] impact on the game for Spurs. We have a plan for that. You have to defend him as a team,” added Ten Hag.

