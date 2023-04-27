Breaking News
Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC
Mumbai: Bird drops trouble on Metro line
Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah prison
Mumbai: Trio held for conning demat account holders
Mumbai: To pay for petrol, thieves break into, rob actor’s shop
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utd boss Ten Hag expects Spurs to go mad after 1 6 loss to Newcastle

Man Utd boss Ten Hag expects Spurs to go ‘mad’ after 1-6 loss to Newcastle

Updated on: 27 April,2023 09:14 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Spurs’ embarrassing loss to the Magpies led to the sacking of acting head coach Christian Stellini, after he spent less than a month in charge on replacing Antonio Conte. Tottenham have now appointed Ryan Mason as their caretaker boss

Man Utd boss Ten Hag expects Spurs to go ‘mad’ after 1-6 loss to Newcastle

Erik ten Hag

Listen to this article
Man Utd boss Ten Hag expects Spurs to go ‘mad’ after 1-6 loss to Newcastle
x
00:00

Man United boss Erik ten Hag expects to face a “mad” Tottenham on Thursday following Spurs’ humiliating 1-6 defeat by Newcastle, but has insisted no opponent can be “hungrier” than the Red Devils. 


Spurs’ embarrassing loss to the Magpies led to the sacking of acting head coach Christian Stellini, after he spent less than a month in charge on replacing Antonio Conte. Tottenham have now appointed Ryan Mason as their caretaker boss.



Also Read: Erik ten Hag blasts lack of 'desire' & 'passion' from Man Utd players in Sevilla defeat


United are currently fourth in the Premiership, six points clear of Spurs and with two games in hand. They travel to north London still eyeing a Cup double, after Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Brighton at Wembley, having already lifted the League Cup this season. But United have had to recover from some disappointing results this season, with Ten Hag telling a pre-match news conference on Wednesday: “We had some, not so often, that we have to bounce back.

Definitely [more than I would like] but it happens with all the great teams, even Real Madrid. It’s obvious they [Tottenham] had a really bad defeat. Of course, then they are mad. That can be fuel for bouncing back. But it’s about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than we [are].” Spurs’s England captain Harry Kane, 29, remains a threat with 26 goals in all competitions. “It’s quite clear his  [Kane] impact on the game for Spurs. We have a plan for that. You have to defend him as a team,” added Ten Hag.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester united tottenham hotspur english premier league football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK